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Heritage, Harvest, and Horse Festival

Heritage, Harvest, and Horse Festival

Fort Ticonderoga, surrounded by magnificent autumn backdrops of the Adirondacks and Green Mountains will present the Annual Heritage, Harvest, & Horse Festival on October 3, 2026. The full day of autumn fun will be set in the midst of the King’s Garden heirloom apple trees and the beautiful landscape of the mountains and Lake Champlain.

Guests are invited to discover the historical importance of horses and other working animals during exciting demonstrations, meet our friendly oxen duo, stroll through Fort Ticonderoga’s farmers’ market featuring local food, beverages, and crafts, participate in family fun activities, and tackle the six-acre Heroic Corn Maze. This fall favorite event, combined with daily Fort Ticonderoga programs, makes for a great annual family tradition.

Whether you are looking to experience a horse-drawn wagon ride, indulge in local homemade delights, or pick apples by the bag from our heritage apple orchard, there is something for everyone and all ages when it comes to our Annual Fall Festival!

Confirmed vendors will be announced once we get closer. Heritage, Harvest, & Horse is included in your General Admission ticket!

Fort Ticonderoga
$30/adult; $28/senior; $14/child
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fort Ticonderoga
5185852821
info@fort-ticonderoga.org
https://fortticonderoga.org/

Artist Group Info

rwiktorko@fort-ticonderoga.org
Fort Ticonderoga
102 Fort Ti Road
Ticonderoga, New York 12883
5185852821
info@fort-ticonderoga.org
https://fortticonderoga.org/