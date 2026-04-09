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Vermont Edition

The psychedelic that has mental health therapists and lawmakers intrigued

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published April 9, 2026 at 1:49 PM EDT

Using psychedelics in mental health treatment has been gaining legitimacy in recent years. Now, a little-known substance called ibogaine has some addiction counselors wanting to learn more about the benefits and dangers of ibogaine therapy.

We hear from Vermont state representative Brian Cina, a Progressive-Democrat from Burlington who wants Vermont to use opioid settlement funding to pursue ibogaine research. He introduced a bill about it this year.

We're also joined by Dr. Rick Barnett, the former chair of Vermont’s psychedelic advisory committee and a clinical psychologist in Stowe. He says ibogaine can help with trauma, addiction, and depression.

We also learn about what happens when you take ibogaine with Roger Guest, a mental health and addiction therapist who moved from Springfield, Vt. to Mexico to work with an ibogaine clinic.

Dr. Barnett is the founder of the Soulquinox Summit, taking place at the Von Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe on June 20th

Broadcast live on Thursday, Apr. 9, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Vermont Edition Opioid AddictionMental HealthDrugsVermont EditionHealth
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
See stories by Jon Ehrens