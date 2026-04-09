The psychedelic that has mental health therapists and lawmakers intrigued

Using psychedelics in mental health treatment has been gaining legitimacy in recent years. Now, a little-known substance called ibogaine has some addiction counselors wanting to learn more about the benefits and dangers of ibogaine therapy.

We hear from Vermont state representative Brian Cina, a Progressive-Democrat from Burlington who wants Vermont to use opioid settlement funding to pursue ibogaine research. He introduced a bill about it this year.

We're also joined by Dr. Rick Barnett, the former chair of Vermont’s psychedelic advisory committee and a clinical psychologist in Stowe. He says ibogaine can help with trauma, addiction, and depression.

We also learn about what happens when you take ibogaine with Roger Guest, a mental health and addiction therapist who moved from Springfield, Vt. to Mexico to work with an ibogaine clinic.

Dr. Barnett is the founder of the Soulquinox Summit, taking place at the Von Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe on June 20th

Broadcast live on Thursday, Apr. 9, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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