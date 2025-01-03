The state of youth mental health in Vermont

Vermont’s latest statewide survey of middle and high school students has intensified concerns about youth mental health. On a special edition of Vermont This Week, we sit down with an expert panel to discuss what steps can be taken to best support youth in the state.

This week's panel

Mitch Wertlieb Moderator - Vermont Public

Mark Levine - Vermont's Commisioner of Health

Dana Kaplan - Executive Director, Outright Vermont

Dr. Steven Schlozman - Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, UVM Larner College of Medicine