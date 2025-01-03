The state of youth mental health in Vermont
An expert panel joins a special edition of Vermont This Week.
Vermont’s latest statewide survey of middle and high school students has intensified concerns about youth mental health. On a special edition of Vermont This Week, we sit down with an expert panel to discuss what steps can be taken to best support youth in the state.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb Moderator - Vermont Public
- Mark Levine - Vermont's Commisioner of Health
- Dana Kaplan - Executive Director, Outright Vermont
- Dr. Steven Schlozman - Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, UVM Larner College of Medicine
