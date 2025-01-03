Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

The state of youth mental health in Vermont

Published January 3, 2025 at 4:38 PM EST
An expert panel joins a special edition of Vermont This Week.

Vermont’s latest statewide survey of middle and high school students has intensified concerns about youth mental health. On a special edition of Vermont This Week, we sit down with an expert panel to discuss what steps can be taken to best support youth in the state.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

January 3, 2025

Tags
Vermont This Week Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsVideo