In Good Health: Why mental health care matters

In the final installment of our series In Good Health, we examine the importance of mental health as the inpatient psychiatry unit at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin closes. Reporter Lexi Krupp explains how the decision was made and shares perspectives from former patients. Then, Dr. Lisa Catapano-Friedman, a psychiatrist in Bennington and president of the Vermont Psychiatric Association, discusses the state’s mental health needs and how the facility's closure will impact the state.

Plus, we hear from Middlebury Philosophy professor Lorraine Besser about her new book 'The Art of the Interesting, What We Miss in Our Pursuit of the Good Life and How to Cultivate It.'

Broadcast live on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

