A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

A discussion about Burlington's opioid epidemic and how to tackle it

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Tedra Meyer
Published October 23, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT

Today on Vermont Edition, we continue looking into the opioid crisis in Burlington, and beyond. We’ll share a recent episode from the podcast Rumble Strip. Susan Randall, a private investigator in Vergennes, tells the story of being robbed by a person with a drug addiction. She explains how this experience changed her outlook on the drug crisis. Plus, Ed Baker, a longtime addiction and recovery advocate, talks us through strategies for addressing drug addiction, including ideas floated by Burlington city leaders on the show last week.

Vermont EditionDrugsOpioid Addiction
