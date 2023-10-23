A discussion about Burlington's opioid epidemic and how to tackle it

Today on Vermont Edition, we continue looking into the opioid crisis in Burlington, and beyond. We’ll share a recent episode from the podcast Rumble Strip. Susan Randall, a private investigator in Vergennes, tells the story of being robbed by a person with a drug addiction. She explains how this experience changed her outlook on the drug crisis. Plus, Ed Baker, a longtime addiction and recovery advocate, talks us through strategies for addressing drug addiction, including ideas floated by Burlington city leaders on the show last week.