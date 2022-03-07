Tedra Meyer

Tedra MeyerNews Producer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
-
Host Mikaela Lefrak discusses Prop 2, a ballot measure that would amend the Vermont constitution to clarify that all forms of slavery and indentured servitude are prohibited in the state.
-
Vermont musician Pitz Quattrone explains how he makes didgeridoos and incorporates their unique sound into his compositions.
-
This hour, we re-air host Mikaela Lefrak's interview with Strafford musician Noah Kahan from August.
-
Host Connor Cyrus talks with a couple and a counselor about non-monogamous relationships.
-
Host Connor Cyrus talks with Robyn Newton, a physical education teacher at Vergennes Union Elementary School and Vermont's 2023 Teacher of the Year.
-
Host Mikaela Lefrak speaks with the Bird Diva, Bridget Butler, about fall migration.
-
Host Connor Cyrus talks with an author of a recent study that ranked Vermont third out of all states for ease and access to voting.
-
Host Mikaela Lefrak will talk with cannabis business owners ahead of the Oct. 1 opening day for Vermont's legal cannabis retail market.
-
Host Connor Cyrus talks with a psychiatrist, a wellness expert and a scholar on what causes burnout, tips for preventing it and, if you’re already there, steps to recover.
-
Host Connor Cyrus talks with a Vermont Legal Aid project director who is helping people navigate the end of the pandemic-era rental assistance program.