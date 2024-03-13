Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Brattleboro program aims to diversify the music industry

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published March 13, 2024 at 4:24 PM EDT

The music industry has long been a bit of a cis boys club, especially in areas like sound design and lighting. But that’s changing, in part, because of grassroots efforts like a program in Brattleboro. The Stone Church, an arts organization and venue in Brattleboro, is growing its GRRRLS 2 the Front series, with the goal of getting more women, trans and nonbinary people involved in the music industry.

Erin Scaggs, programming and community outreach director at the Stone Church, said GRRRLS 2 the Front Series is drawing people ranging in age from 15 to 50 and from all walks of life. The program offers learning experiences ranging from tours of places like the Flynn in Burlington, to see behind the scenes, to free 12-week-classes for sound tech and light design, to monthly meet-ups with people practicing in the industry.

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, March 13, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022 and now serves as the Managing Editor and Senior Producer. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer