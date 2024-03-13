Brattleboro program aims to diversify the music industry

The music industry has long been a bit of a cis boys club, especially in areas like sound design and lighting. But that’s changing, in part, because of grassroots efforts like a program in Brattleboro. The Stone Church, an arts organization and venue in Brattleboro, is growing its GRRRLS 2 the Front series, with the goal of getting more women, trans and nonbinary people involved in the music industry.

Erin Scaggs, programming and community outreach director at the Stone Church, said GRRRLS 2 the Front Series is drawing people ranging in age from 15 to 50 and from all walks of life. The program offers learning experiences ranging from tours of places like the Flynn in Burlington, to see behind the scenes, to free 12-week-classes for sound tech and light design, to monthly meet-ups with people practicing in the industry.

