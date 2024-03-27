'Underdog' documentary highlights mental health challenges of farming

The documentary “Underdog” tells the story of Addison County dairy farmer Doug Butler, now deceased, as he tried to keep his farm financially afloat and follow his dream of racing sled dogs in Alaska. The film is touring the state and will soon be available for digital streaming.

The film thoughtfully considers the anxiety and depression that many farmers like Butler experience.

Our guests:



Tommy Hyde, filmmaker and founder and director of Nice Marmot Films

Leanne Porter, manager of Farm First, a Vermont program that helps farmers and their families find resources and access mental health services

Vermont Public partnered with the filmmakers on the tour.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

