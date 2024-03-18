These Vermont bills made it past Crossover Day and could become law
Vermont’s legislative session is somehow already halfway done. Friday marked a big milestone—Crossover Day, the day that determines whether many bills continue on their way toward becoming law. Today on Vermont Edition, a House leader and a panel of reporters talk us through the bills that have made it this far.
Our guests:
- House Speaker Jill Krowinski, a Democrat
- Sarah Mearhoff, statehouse bureau chief for VTDigger
- Bob Kinzel, Vermont Public senior reporter
- Abagael Giles, Vermont Public climate and environment reporter
Broadcast live on Monday, March 18, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
