These Vermont bills made it past Crossover Day and could become law

Vermont’s legislative session is somehow already halfway done. Friday marked a big milestone—Crossover Day, the day that determines whether many bills continue on their way toward becoming law. Today on Vermont Edition, a House leader and a panel of reporters talk us through the bills that have made it this far.

Our guests:



House Speaker Jill Krowinski , a Democrat

, a Democrat Sarah Mearhoff , statehouse bureau chief for VTDigger

, statehouse bureau chief for VTDigger Bob Kinzel , Vermont Public senior reporter

, Vermont Public senior reporter Abagael Giles, Vermont Public climate and environment reporter

Broadcast live on Monday, March 18, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

