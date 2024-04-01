Act 250 reform bill advances in Montpelier
One of Vermont lawmakers' biggest goals for this legislative session is to make it easier to build more housing—but in a responsible way. To do this, legislators need to reform Act 250, Vermont’s half-century-old land-use law. Last week, the House passed a bill that proponents say would set up a framework for communities to build more housing while protecting the state's natural resources. Critics of the bill say it is too restrictive.
Our guests:
- Rep. Seth Bongartz, Bennington County Democrat who co-sponsored H.687
- Rep. Ashley Bartley, Franklin County Republican who opposes the legislation
- Brian Shupe, executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council
- Carly Berlin, Vermont Public housing/infrastructure reporter
Broadcast live on Monday, April 1, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.