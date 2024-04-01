Act 250 reform bill advances in Montpelier

One of Vermont lawmakers' biggest goals for this legislative session is to make it easier to build more housing—but in a responsible way. To do this, legislators need to reform Act 250, Vermont’s half-century-old land-use law. Last week, the House passed a bill that proponents say would set up a framework for communities to build more housing while protecting the state's natural resources. Critics of the bill say it is too restrictive.

Our guests:



Rep. Seth Bongartz , Bennington County Democrat who co-sponsored H.687

, Bennington County Democrat who co-sponsored H.687 Rep. Ashley Bartley , Franklin County Republican who opposes the legislation

, Franklin County Republican who opposes the legislation Brian Shupe, executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council

executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council Carly Berlin, Vermont Public housing/infrastructure reporter

Broadcast live on Monday, April 1, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

