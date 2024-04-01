Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Act 250 reform bill advances in Montpelier

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published April 1, 2024 at 2:06 PM EDT

One of Vermont lawmakers' biggest goals for this legislative session is to make it easier to build more housing—but in a responsible way. To do this, legislators need to reform Act 250, Vermont’s half-century-old land-use law. Last week, the House passed a bill that proponents say would set up a framework for communities to build more housing while protecting the state's natural resources. Critics of the bill say it is too restrictive.

Our guests:

  • Rep. Seth Bongartz, Bennington County Democrat who co-sponsored H.687
  • Rep. Ashley Bartley, Franklin County Republican who opposes the legislation
  • Brian Shupe, executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council
  • Carly Berlin, Vermont Public housing/infrastructure reporter

Broadcast live on Monday, April 1, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022 and now serves as the Managing Editor and Senior Producer. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
