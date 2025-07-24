A new opioid treatment hub opens in Bennington

A new treatment hub for opioid use disorder is now open in Bennington. It’s part of the state’s network of sites and services for people who struggle with addiction.

This new center will be the first place in southwest Vermont where people can access methadone, a vital treatment for those with opioid use disorder. Deputy commissioner at the Vermont Health Department, Kelly Dougherty, shared how this clinic fits into the state’s hub and spoke system.

Visit VTHelplink.org to find free, confidential, non-judgmental support and assistance for substance use disorder.

Broadcast live on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

