Vermont Edition

A new opioid treatment hub opens in Bennington

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published July 24, 2025 at 3:14 PM EDT

A new treatment hub for opioid use disorder is now open in Bennington. It’s part of the state’s network of sites and services for people who struggle with addiction.

This new center will be the first place in southwest Vermont where people can access methadone, a vital treatment for those with opioid use disorder. Deputy commissioner at the Vermont Health Department, Kelly Dougherty, shared how this clinic fits into the state’s hub and spoke system.

Visit VTHelplink.org to find free, confidential, non-judgmental support and assistance for substance use disorder.

Broadcast live on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
