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Vermont Edition
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Vermont Edition

Rep. Becca Balint pushes for an Iran war powers vote in the House

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published April 8, 2026 at 4:23 PM EDT
A photo of a woman at a microphone
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades
/
Associated Press
Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., pictured here in 2022, joined Vermont Edition to discuss the Iran war, President Trump's threats and the partial government shutdown.

After days of threats by President Trump to wipe out Iran's civilization, the U.S. and Iran have reached a two-week ceasefire agreement. Some Democratic members of Congress believe the President's rhetoric warrant his removal from office via impeachment or the 25th amendment.

Congresswoman Becca Balint (D-Vt.) condemned the president’s recent threats against Iran. But she did not echo the calls for invoking the 25th.

“I don’t think he’s emotionally, psychologically well,” Balint said of Trump. “He is a danger to us here at home, but also to certainly millions of Iranians and global security.”

Under the 25th Amendment, Vice President JD Vance would have to get a majority of the Cabinet to pursue removal from office.

“If by some chance a majority of the Cabinet agreed to that," she said, "which is highly unlikely because they’ve all been appointed by this president and their careers are tied up in his fate, it would still have to come before Congress, and two-thirds of each house would have to vote to remove him from office."

When she returns to Washington after the current recess, Balint plans to push for an Iran war powers vote in the House to block Trump from further military action in Iran.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security has not been funded since Feb. 14 due to a partisan standoff over funding for ICE and Customs and Border Patrol.

Balint responded to the contingent of Vermonters who want her to vote to end the partial government shutdown.

“I think ICE funding should be stripped out,” Balint said. “because if I am the representative of the people of the state of Vermont, I know that Vermonters do not want me to vote — a majority of Vermonters — on another single dime to go to ICE without reforms.

Congress will return from recess next week.

This episode of Vermont Edition also included a conversation with Vermont Public reporter Peter Hirschfeld about this year's races for governor and lieutenant governor.

We also heard from poet Sharon Darrow of Sutton about a forthcoming poetry collection, The Country in the Mirror: Poems of Protest and Witness.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
See stories by Daniela Fierro