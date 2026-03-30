Rep. Kornheiser on the Vermont property tax system's complexities

The Vermont House approved a bill Thursday that would keep property tax increases to an average of 7%. Gov. Phil Scott wants to double the proposed amount of one-time funds to reduce the tax increase even more.

Rep. Emilie Kornheiser (D-Brattleboro) chairs the House Ways and Means Committee. She believes the state should save some of its extra funds for next year, instead of buying down property taxes even further this year.

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