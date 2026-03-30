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Vermont Edition

Rep. Kornheiser on the Vermont property tax system's complexities

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published March 30, 2026 at 3:44 PM EDT

The Vermont House approved a bill Thursday that would keep property tax increases to an average of 7%. Gov. Phil Scott wants to double the proposed amount of one-time funds to reduce the tax increase even more.

Rep. Emilie Kornheiser (D-Brattleboro) chairs the House Ways and Means Committee. She believes the state should save some of its extra funds for next year, instead of buying down property taxes even further this year.

Broadcast live on Monday, March 30, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Vermont Edition Vermont EditionState House
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
See stories by Daniela Fierro