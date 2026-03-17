Vermont Senate leader Phil Baruth prepares for retirement

The Vermont Legislature has hit the midway point of the legislative session. The end of the session will close out the biennium, as well as the legislative career of Senate leader Phil Baruth.

Baruth, an eight-term Democrat from Burlington, announced last month that he will retire from public office when his term formally expires next January. He became pro tem in 2023.

He joined Vermont Edition to reflect on his years in public service and his legislative priorities for the second half of this session.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 16, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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