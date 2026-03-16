Reporter roundtable: Vt. legislature's 'crossover day'

This past Friday was Crossover Day, a key milestone in Vermont’s legislative session. It’s the deadline that determines whether bills continue moving toward becoming law. Senate Minority Leader Scott Beck, R-Caledonia, discussed his party’s priorities in the State House.

Three reporters who spend a lot of time under the Golden Dome joined Vermont Edition to tell us what lawmakers have been working on this session: Carly Berlin, who covers housing and infrastructure for Vermont Public and VTDigger; Vermont Public health care reporter Lola Duffort; and Calvin Cutler, political reporter for WCAX.

Broadcast live on Monday, March 16, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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