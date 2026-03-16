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Vermont Edition

Reporter roundtable: Vt. legislature's 'crossover day'

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published March 16, 2026 at 3:55 PM EDT
Close up of the gold dome on the Vermont Statehouse against a blue sky.
Vermont Public
/
Abagael Giles
The gold dome of the Vermont Statehouse.

This past Friday was Crossover Day, a key milestone in Vermont’s legislative session. It’s the deadline that determines whether bills continue moving toward becoming law. Senate Minority Leader Scott Beck, R-Caledonia, discussed his party’s priorities in the State House.

Three reporters who spend a lot of time under the Golden Dome joined Vermont Edition to tell us what lawmakers have been working on this session: Carly Berlin, who covers housing and infrastructure for Vermont Public and VTDigger; Vermont Public health care reporter Lola Duffort; and Calvin Cutler, political reporter for WCAX.

Broadcast live on Monday, March 16, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionVermont LegislatureGovernment & Politics
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
See stories by Daniela Fierro