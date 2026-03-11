Brattleboro chief reflects on her 30 years in law enforcement ahead of retirement

Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy is set to retire at the end of this month after a 30-year career in law enforcement. Hardy joined Vermont Edition to discuss the legacy she hopes to leave behind as she enters a new chapter in her life.

Hardy came from New York, where she led the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department. After joining the Brattleboro Police Department in 2021, she worked on many initiatives, including recruiting, retention and the opioid epidemic.

Hardy discussed her unique position as Black police chief in a majority white state. She shared that it came with its own set of problems.

“I've been told that I should be ashamed of myself for being in police profession,” Hardy said. “I try to open up conversations with people to say that if you want to see change within policing or within anything else, you have to have people that take on the profession to make change.”

Her last day on the job is March 30. After retirement, Hardy plans to spend time with family, writing more poetry and mentoring young police officers.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

