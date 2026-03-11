Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Brattleboro chief reflects on her 30 years in law enforcement ahead of retirement

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published March 11, 2026 at 3:16 PM EDT
Norma Hardy took over head of the Brattleboro Police Department on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Courtesy
/
Brattleboro Police Department
Norma Hardy, chief of the Brattleboro Police Department, in 2021.

Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy is set to retire at the end of this month after a 30-year career in law enforcement. Hardy joined Vermont Edition to discuss the legacy she hopes to leave behind as she enters a new chapter in her life.

Hardy came from New York, where she led the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department. After joining the Brattleboro Police Department in 2021, she worked on many initiatives, including recruiting, retention and the opioid epidemic.

Hardy discussed her unique position as Black police chief in a majority white state. She shared that it came with its own set of problems.

“I've been told that I should be ashamed of myself for being in police profession,” Hardy said. “I try to open up conversations with people to say that if you want to see change within policing or within anything else, you have to have people that take on the profession to make change.”

Her last day on the job is March 30. After retirement, Hardy plans to spend time with family, writing more poetry and mentoring young police officers.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionBrattleboroPoliceLaw Enforcement
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
See stories by Daniela Fierro