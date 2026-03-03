Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Town Meeting Day 2026: Live Updates | Town Meeting Guide

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Tariffs or no tariffs? Vermont businesses react to Supreme Court ruling

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published March 3, 2026 at 3:34 PM EST
Steve Hagenbuch gives a maple grading demonstration inside the Green Mountain Audubon Center sugarhouse on March 22, 2025.
Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer / Community News Service
Steve Hagenbuch gives a maple grading demonstration inside the Green Mountain Audubon Center sugarhouse on March 22, 2025.

There’s been near-constant change when it comes to U.S. trade policy.

Soon after entering office, President Trump raised import taxes on China, Canada and other major trade partners. On Feb. 19 of this year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that much of President Donald Trump's tariff policy was illegal. The next day, the White House imposed a 10% global tariff — then switched the number to 15%.

Representatives from a variety of industries discuss the tariffs' impacts on business and their reactions to the Supreme Court ruling.

Nik Holm is the CEO of Terry Precision Cycling, a Burlington-based women’s cycling apparel company. Terry Cycling was one of the small businesses that sued President Trump and his administration over tariffs.

Holmes Jacobs owns Two Brothers Tavern, a bar and restaurant in Middlebury. His recent Facebook post about the tariffs' negative impact on small businesses drew hundreds of comments.

Allison Hope is the executive director of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association. The U.S. imports syrup and sugaring supplies from Canada.

Jesse Mitchell works in imports and exports with Strader-Ferris International, a customs brokerage company with offices in New York and Ontario. He says the past year has been the most challenging in the company's 75-year history, due to the tariffs.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Canadian EconomyVermont EditionLocal NewsBusinessPresident Donald Trump
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
See stories by Jon Ehrens