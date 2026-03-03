Tariffs or no tariffs? Vermont businesses react to Supreme Court ruling

There’s been near-constant change when it comes to U.S. trade policy.

Soon after entering office, President Trump raised import taxes on China, Canada and other major trade partners. On Feb. 19 of this year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that much of President Donald Trump's tariff policy was illegal. The next day, the White House imposed a 10% global tariff — then switched the number to 15%.

Representatives from a variety of industries discuss the tariffs' impacts on business and their reactions to the Supreme Court ruling.

Nik Holm is the CEO of Terry Precision Cycling, a Burlington-based women’s cycling apparel company. Terry Cycling was one of the small businesses that sued President Trump and his administration over tariffs.

Holmes Jacobs owns Two Brothers Tavern, a bar and restaurant in Middlebury. His recent Facebook post about the tariffs' negative impact on small businesses drew hundreds of comments.

Allison Hope is the executive director of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association. The U.S. imports syrup and sugaring supplies from Canada.

Jesse Mitchell works in imports and exports with Strader-Ferris International, a customs brokerage company with offices in New York and Ontario. He says the past year has been the most challenging in the company's 75-year history, due to the tariffs.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

