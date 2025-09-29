Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont developers try to keep building houses, amid new tariffs and rising costs

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published September 29, 2025 at 3:22 PM EDT

New tariffs set to begin Oct. 1 will impact the cost of home construction. Cabinets, bathroom vanities and related products will face a 50% tariff, while upholstered furniture from abroad will be taxed at 30%. The changes have contributed to volatility in the price of other construction materials, including steel and aluminum.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers and housing developers are working to keep construction on affordable units going. The state needs to build at least 24,000 homes to reach a healthy housing market.

State leaders recently attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new affordable housing development in Shelburne, a joint project of Champlain Housing Trust and Evernorth. On Vermont Edition, Champlain Housing Trust CEO Michael Monte and the state Senate Majority Leader Kesha Ram Hinsdale of Shelburne discuss ways to finance future projects in the region to address the housing shortage.

This episode of Vermont Edition also includes a conversation with Seven Days food writer and editor Melissa Pasanen. With autumn in full swing, Melissa shares the best spots for cider donuts and other seasonal treats.

Broadcast live on Monday, September 29, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

