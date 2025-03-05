Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

How Trump's Canada tariffs will affect Vermont, relationship with Quebec

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela FierroJon Ehrens
Published March 5, 2025 at 4:59 PM EST
Sen. Pete Welch, pictured here at a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last month, joined Vermont Edition Wednesday to discuss President Trump's Canada tariffs that began on March 4.
Ben Curtis
/
Associated Press
Sen. Pete Welch, pictured here at a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last month, joined Vermont Edition Wednesday to discuss President Trump's Canada tariffs that began on March 4.

After much speculation and sometimes conflicting information, President Trump reimplemented a 25% tariff on Canadian goods imported into the United States.

The president instituted the tariff under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, saying these tariffs are for the purpose of curtailing fentanyl from coming into the U.S. He has meanwhile made statements that the tax will boost domestic production. Canada has since announced their retaliatory tariffs on American goods imported into their country.

On Wednesday, Vermont Sen. Peter Welch joined Mikaela Lefrak on Vermont Edition to discuss his concerns about how the tariffs will impact Vermonters.

"We get a lot of our electricity from Canada, the Hydro-Québec contract, so we could see significantly higher electric bills for every Vermonter, and that is a tough expense for folks trying to balance their budget, their checkbook, at the end of the month," Welch said.

"The New England region, particularly northern New England, could get about a 25 to 40 cent increase per gallon in the cost of gasoline," he said, adding, "home heating fuel, a lot of that comes from Canada. So on really very essential bills — transportation, electricity, home heating — there's going to be an immediate impact that goes right to the family budget. Very tough."

Vermont Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle shares the Senator's concerns about the impact the tariffs will have on Vermonters and the state's economy, saying, "If we do have a loss in discretionary income because people are absorbing that to pay for their energy increases or other things that they can't control, I do very much worry about job losses or cuts that will lead to job losses. So right now, in the short term, it's not, is not a great outlook."

Montreal Gazette reporter Jacob Serebrin says the uncertainty of trade negotiations is upending industry in Quebec.

"For decades now there's been this North American economy that's been built, these North American supply chains where goods cross the border multiple times as they take advantage of cheap electricity in Quebec, and certain skilled labor in certain parts of the U.S." Serebrin said.

"Everyone's built their businesses around this trade, this interchange and the benefits that that's brought everyone. And now all of a sudden there's some questions around that. And that's very difficult."

Flags for Vermont, Canada and Quebec fly against bare winter trees and a blue sky.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Flags for Vermont, Canada and Quebec fly at Stanstead College in Quebec on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

Beyond the economics is a sense of tension that these tariffs, and some of Trump's rhetoric towards Canada, have engendered.

"Right now," Serebrin said, "what we're seeing really across the country, even here in Quebec, which is normally not a place where you see the Canadian maple leaf flag flying all over the place — people like our blue and white fleur-de-lis flag here a bit more most of the time — but when I walk around my neighborhood, I'm seeing Canadian flags flying on homes all of a sudden. People have taken real offense at this 51st state talk."

Secretary Kurrle says she believes Quebec officials at least are aware that not everyone in the U.S. approves of Trump's policy.

"I do believe our relationships are very strong. The Consul General from Boston for Quebec came to Burlington last Friday and met with members of our team, as well as the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, they are very much wanting to work with us," Kurrle said. "They know that this is now not our decision. We do not want a trade war with Canada. Vermont does not want this trade war. The governor has been very clear about that."

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
