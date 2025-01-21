Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Media
Vermont Edition

Rep. Balint and a Canadian journalist respond to Trump's tariff plans

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published January 21, 2025 at 2:36 PM EST

President Donald J. Trump was sworn into office Monday in Washington. Vermont’s sole U.S. House representative, Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt) attended the inauguration. She shares why she attended, her reaction to President Trump’s first executive orders, and her own priorities for the new Congress.

President Trump has promised to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods, starting Feb. 1. In response, the Canadian government has vowed to impose tariffs on U.S. goods. Ottawa-based journalist David Akin, the chief political correspondent for Global News, gives us an inside look into the current state of Canadian-American relations.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

