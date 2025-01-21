Rep. Balint and a Canadian journalist respond to Trump's tariff plans

President Donald J. Trump was sworn into office Monday in Washington. Vermont’s sole U.S. House representative, Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt) attended the inauguration. She shares why she attended, her reaction to President Trump’s first executive orders, and her own priorities for the new Congress.

President Trump has promised to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods, starting Feb. 1. In response, the Canadian government has vowed to impose tariffs on U.S. goods. Ottawa-based journalist David Akin, the chief political correspondent for Global News, gives us an inside look into the current state of Canadian-American relations.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

