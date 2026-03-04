Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

Media
Vermont Edition

Vermont looks to study – and possibly block – data centers

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published March 4, 2026 at 3:53 PM EST

The rapid growth in artificial intelligence is driving the construction of large-scale data centers nationwide. Vermont has no AI or crypto data centers in the state, but what would happen if they did? Royalton voters approved a 5-year moratorium on the construction of AI and crypto data centers in town. In the statehouse, lawmakers are considering two separate bills that would study and potentially ban data centers.

Mark James, interim director of the Institute for Energy and the Environment and a professor at Vermont Law School, explains what data centers are and why they are growing because of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency. Plus, he delves into environmental impacts of data centers, including water usage and electricity demand.

Rep. Laura Sibilia, an independent from the Windham-Bennington District, introduced House Bill 727, which would regulate where and how data centers are built. Sen. Becca White, a Democrat from the Windsor District, introduced Senate Bill 205, which would impose a moratorium on data centers and require a report on their construction and operation.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

