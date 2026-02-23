Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

'Brave Little State' digs into Vermont's lack of county governance

By Jenn Jarecki,
Daniela Fierro
Published February 23, 2026 at 2:27 PM EST

Vermont has 14 counties, each with its own geography and culture, but it has little in the way of county government. Vermont Edition shares a recent episode of Brave Little State that traces the roots of this system to the 1700s, when the governor of New Hampshire divided the land that would become Vermont into mostly 6x6 mile townships.

Windham Regional Commission Executive Director Chris Campany joins to discuss how his organization helps connect local, state and federal governments. Sen. Ruth Hardy, D-Addison County, who served on the Senate Government Operations Committee in 2024 and sponsored the bill that created a county and regional governance study committee. She discusses why she pushed for the research and what it could mean for Vermont’s future.

Broadcast live on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

