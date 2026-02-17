Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

'I will spare nobody:' Rep. Balint on holding Epstein's associates accountable

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published February 17, 2026 at 4:06 PM EST

Over the past few weeks, journalists, government watchdogs and elected officials and their staffs have been reviewing the latest collection of Epstein files. The Justice Department recently released about 3 million pages of documents, images and videos.

Last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared before the House Judiciary Committee for an oversight hearing. Democratic lawmakers pressed Bondi on the Epstein files, including missed deadlines, redactions and omissions.

Rep. Becca Balint, Vermont’s sole member of the U.S. House and vice ranking member of the committee, took part in the hearing in which she accused the Trump administration of weaponizing federal resources against states and raised concerns about the impact on Vermont.

She joins us to discuss her questioning of Bondi, the federal government's handling of the Epstein files, and the denial FEMA funding after last summer's flooding in the Northeast Kingdom.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Becca Balint
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition.
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition.
