New BlueCross BlueShield CEO says 'we have an affordability crisis' in Vermont

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published February 4, 2026 at 3:45 PM EST
A woman with blond shoulder-length hair and wearing a dark blouse and blazer smiles in a sunny office space.
David Littlefield
/
Vermont Public
Beth-Ann Roberts, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont, is pictured in Vermont Public's Montpelier studio on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.

In 2024, Vermonters spend nearly 20% of their income on health insurance. This is the highest rate in the country for premiums compared to median income.

The state's largest insurer, Blue Cross BlueShield VT, has been at risk of insolvency. In 2024, they reported a deficit of more than $62 million. Its reserves were so low that it could only cover less than 2 weeks worth of medical claims.

Since then, BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont has restructured. It’s now a subsidiary of BlueCross BlueShield of Michigan and has borrowed money to stay afloat. They also launched a campaign urging members to shop around for their medical needs, citing that the organization can’t keep paying the rates charged by the state’s largest medical system, UVM Health Network.

New president and CEO, Beth Roberts, stepped into the role in January. Previously, she was the president of Beth Israel Lahey Health, a Boston-area health care provider, and has worked at other health insurance groups in New England.

Roberts describes herself the type of person who has “always enjoyed running to a fire.” Roberts said that she’s studied the difficult state the health care marketplace is in Vermont but plans to bring new ideas to the table to change it.

Roberts described her relationship with the new UVM Health Network CEO Stephen Leffler as “excellent.”

“I formed a bond early with the commitment to partner together to change health care in Vermont,” Roberts said. “We even have proof of our first step in that direction. We were negotiating contracts with UVM Health Network towards the end of last year, and happy to say that we exceeded our expectations.”

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
