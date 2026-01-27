LISTEN LIVE: Vermont Edition and the CBC's Radio Noon host a live cross-border conversation

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney described the U.S.'s current posture towards its trade allies as a "rupture." U.S. President Donald Trump fired back, threatening new tariffs on its northern neighbor and posting a picture of a map with the American flag covering both Canada and Greenland.

Carney's speech at the World Economic Forum is viewed by many as a landmark moment in the rapidly shifting relationship between the U.S., Canada, and the international community writ large.

A year into Trump's second presidency, and nearly a year into Carney's leadership, we want to hear how listeners from both Quebec and Vermont are feeling about the tensions between the two nations. Vermont Edition has teamed up with our friends at the CBC's Radio noon for this conversation.

What do you want to say to your neighbors across the border? Email us your thoughts at VermontEdition@VermontPublic.org, or call in during our live broadcast at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 28th. Our number is 800-639-2211.