Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local News
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

LISTEN LIVE: Vermont Edition and the CBC's Radio Noon host a live cross-border conversation

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published January 27, 2026 at 12:41 PM EST
Flags for Quebec, the United States and Canada fly in front of bare trees and a blue sky.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Flags for Quebec, the United States and Canada fly at Stanstead College in Stanstead, Quebec, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney described the U.S.'s current posture towards its trade allies as a "rupture." U.S. President Donald Trump fired back, threatening new tariffs on its northern neighbor and posting a picture of a map with the American flag covering both Canada and Greenland.

Carney's speech at the World Economic Forum is viewed by many as a landmark moment in the rapidly shifting relationship between the U.S., Canada, and the international community writ large.

A year into Trump's second presidency, and nearly a year into Carney's leadership, we want to hear how listeners from both Quebec and Vermont are feeling about the tensions between the two nations. Vermont Edition has teamed up with our friends at the CBC's Radio noon for this conversation.

What do you want to say to your neighbors across the border? Email us your thoughts at VermontEdition@VermontPublic.org, or call in during our live broadcast at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 28th. Our number is 800-639-2211.

Tags
Vermont Edition CanadaQuebecPresident Donald Trump
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
See stories by Jon Ehrens