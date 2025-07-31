Québeckers on travelling to the States in the age of Trump

Canada and the U.S. are in an intense period of negotiations over a trade deal. Many Canadians are boycotting the States this summer over President Trump’s policies and 51st state rhetoric.

We talk with Shawn Appell, host of our sister show on the CBC, Radio Noon in Québec, about what he's hearing from his listenership regarding their feelings on travelling to Quebec in the age of Trump.

Broadcast live on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

