School boards reckon with looming district consolidation

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published February 9, 2026 at 3:27 PM EST
The chair of Vermont's House Education Committee explains the latest school consolidation map he's proposed.

The chair of the House Education Committee, Rep. Peter Conlon, a Democrat representing Addison-2, recently proposed a new school district map. Under the proposal, Vermont's 119 school districts would be consolidated into 27. He says the map is meant to be a starting point for conversation in Montpelier.

Meanwhile, as Town Meeting Day approaches, school boards are finalizing their budgets for the coming year to present to voters. Flor Diaz-Smith, president of the Vermont School Boards Association and board chair of the Washington Central Unified Union School District, discusses the potential impact of statewide consolidation policies on small communities. Her district will vote Tuesday on closing two elementary schools.

Seamus Abshere chairs the South Burlington School Board. It recently approved its fiscal 2027 budget, which includes a 3.4% spending increase over the current year. The board also approved a motion last month in support of education reform.

Broadcast live on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

