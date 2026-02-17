Green Mountain Transit faces a $3 million shortfall. Is there a long-term solution?

Service cuts may be coming to Green Mountain Transit as the agency faces a $3 million budget shortfall. GMT has already reduced service by 19% over the past 18 months. It may need to cut another 30% to balance its budget for fiscal year 2028.

GMT General Manager Clayton Clark spoke with Vermont Edition about the funding gap and what could happen if additional state funding does not materialize.

Then, Marty Gillies of Vermonters for People-Oriented Places (VPOP) discusses the group’s advocacy for a short-term funding solution — H.766, a new municipal local options tax on gas, H.766.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

