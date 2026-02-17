Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Media
Vermont Edition

Green Mountain Transit faces a $3 million shortfall. Is there a long-term solution?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published February 17, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST

Service cuts may be coming to Green Mountain Transit as the agency faces a $3 million budget shortfall. GMT has already reduced service by 19% over the past 18 months. It may need to cut another 30% to balance its budget for fiscal year 2028.

GMT General Manager Clayton Clark spoke with Vermont Edition about the funding gap and what could happen if additional state funding does not materialize.

Then, Marty Gillies of Vermonters for People-Oriented Places (VPOP) discusses the group’s advocacy for a short-term funding solution — H.766, a new municipal local options tax on gas, H.766.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
