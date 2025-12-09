Doing business in Vermont

From hiring challenges to rising taxes, owning a business can be difficult. Two Vermont business owners join the show to discuss how they’re navigating today’s economic landscape. Co-owner of Fox Market and Bar Liv Dunton in East Montpelier, and co-owner of Humble Revery Andrew Gonyon in Milton talk about what it’s like to run a business in the state.

Then, Executive Director of the Vermont Futures Project, Kevin Chu, breaks down the results of a new survey of 139 Vermont employers about the state’s business climate and what they say the biggest challenges are. The group conducts research, convenes discussions, and shares recommendations with policymakers. Vice President of Government Affairs for the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, Megan Sullivan, also joins us to discuss how the organizations work together in an effort to make the state more business-friendly.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.