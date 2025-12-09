Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Doing business in Vermont

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published December 9, 2025 at 3:41 PM EST

From hiring challenges to rising taxes, owning a business can be difficult. Two Vermont business owners join the show to discuss how they’re navigating today’s economic landscape. Co-owner of Fox Market and Bar Liv Dunton in East Montpelier, and co-owner of Humble Revery Andrew Gonyon in Milton talk about what it’s like to run a business in the state.

Then, Executive Director of the Vermont Futures Project, Kevin Chu, breaks down the results of a new survey of 139 Vermont employers about the state’s business climate and what they say the biggest challenges are. The group conducts research, convenes discussions, and shares recommendations with policymakers. Vice President of Government Affairs for the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, Megan Sullivan, also joins us to discuss how the organizations work together in an effort to make the state more business-friendly.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

