Vermont's Tax Commissioner discusses rising property taxes

If you own a house or apartment in Vermont, you probably keep a close eye on your property taxes. They’ve long been a pain point for homeowners: In the last 5 years alone, Vermonters’ property taxes have increased 41%.

In 2024, voters rejected a record number of school budgets and pushed lawmakers to address the issue. Still, property taxes rose by more than 13%. This legislative session, lawmakers used one-time funds to offset school spending, which kept the average property tax increase to just 1%. They also passed a law known as Act 73 that began the monumental process of restructuring Vermont’s education system.

On Monday the state's Tax Commissioner, Bill Shouldice, released the state's annual projection of property tax increases for the coming year. The estimate is for an average increase of 11.9% in 2026. Shouldice joined Vermont Edition to explain how the estimate is calculated and his support of Gov. Scott's vision for consolidating school districts.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

