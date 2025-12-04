Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont's Tax Commissioner discusses rising property taxes

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published December 4, 2025 at 2:03 PM EST

If you own a house or apartment in Vermont, you probably keep a close eye on your property taxes. They’ve long been a pain point for homeowners: In the last 5 years alone, Vermonters’ property taxes have increased 41%.

In 2024, voters rejected a record number of school budgets and pushed lawmakers to address the issue. Still, property taxes rose by more than 13%. This legislative session, lawmakers used one-time funds to offset school spending, which kept the average property tax increase to just 1%. They also passed a law known as Act 73 that began the monumental process of restructuring Vermont’s education system.

On Monday the state's Tax Commissioner, Bill Shouldice, released the state's annual projection of property tax increases for the coming year. The estimate is for an average increase of 11.9% in 2026. Shouldice joined Vermont Edition to explain how the estimate is calculated and his support of Gov. Scott's vision for consolidating school districts.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition TaxesProperty TaxesSchool BudgetGovernment & Politics
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
See stories by Jon Ehrens