Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Town by Town: Alburgh

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published February 19, 2026 at 1:59 PM EST
The welcome sign to Alburgh, Vermont
Jon Ehrens
/
Vermont Public
The welcome sign to Alburgh, Vermont

In the latest installment of our Town by Town series, we learn about the northern Vermont community of Alburgh. It was founded in 1781 by Ira Allen (Allen, Alburgh...get it?)

Three longtime Alburgh residents join us: Terry Tatro, who's held numerous positions in town government; Peg Theoret, the founder and a trustee of the Alburgh Historical Society; Sandy Rosa, a member of the Alburgh Public Library board of trustees; and Jed Ladd, co-owner of J&M Ladd Families Farm.

We also hear Mikaela get a snowmobile lesson from Jeff Porter and Dave Landry of the Alburgh Sno Springers Club, a group of snowmobilers who spend the winter sledding on the Alburgh Dunes. And managing producer Jon Ehrens talks with Nick Smith, a 12th generation Vermont farmer who co-owns Emerald Visions, a cannabis cultivator in Alburgh.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionLocal NewsGrand Isle County
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
See stories by Jon Ehrens