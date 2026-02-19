Town by Town: Alburgh

In the latest installment of our Town by Town series, we learn about the northern Vermont community of Alburgh. It was founded in 1781 by Ira Allen (Allen, Alburgh...get it?)

Three longtime Alburgh residents join us: Terry Tatro, who's held numerous positions in town government; Peg Theoret, the founder and a trustee of the Alburgh Historical Society; Sandy Rosa, a member of the Alburgh Public Library board of trustees; and Jed Ladd, co-owner of J&M Ladd Families Farm.

We also hear Mikaela get a snowmobile lesson from Jeff Porter and Dave Landry of the Alburgh Sno Springers Club, a group of snowmobilers who spend the winter sledding on the Alburgh Dunes. And managing producer Jon Ehrens talks with Nick Smith, a 12th generation Vermont farmer who co-owns Emerald Visions, a cannabis cultivator in Alburgh.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

