Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Town by Town: Swanton

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea LaurionJon Ehrens
Published January 15, 2026 at 6:40 PM EST
Vermont Edition managing producer Jon Ehrens gives an introduction in front of listeners and guests before a live broadcast at the Swanton Public Library.
Catherine Hurley
Each month, Vermont Edition takes a deep dive into one Vermont town or city and learns what makes it special. At the end of the hour, a guest helps us randomly select our next location by spinning our big colorful wheel.

For the latest in our Town by Town series, we head to Swanton, in Franklin County, for a live broadcast from the Swanton Public Library. Swanton is known for the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge, its ancient history of human settlement, its close proximity to the Canadian border, its historic railroad station and much more.

Our guests this hour include: Swanton Public Library director Abigael Gaudette; Nicole Draper, a selectboard member of Swanton Town and program director of Swanton Recreation; Suzie Kelleher, village trustee for Swanton Village; Darci Benoit, owner of Bees on Broadway and co-president of the Chamber of Commerce; and Ken Sturm, refuge manager of the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022.
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism.
