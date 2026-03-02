Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Town Meeting Day 2026: What's up for a vote in your town?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea LaurionDaniela FierroMaeve Fairfax
Published March 2, 2026 at 4:08 PM EST
A hand with a smart watch on the wrist holds up a paper to vote
Joey Palumbo
/
Vermont Public
A person votes during Plainfield's town meeting in 2025.

One of Vermont’s most beloved annual traditions is nearly here — Town Meeting Day. For our annual preview show, residents of five different communities tell us about what's on their ballots this year.

Vermont Public senior reporter Nina Keck shared her reporting on Rutland City's write-in mayoral race. Pomfret selectboard chair Benjamin Brickner filled us in on a ballot item relating to non-residents holding town offices.

Mountain Views School District school board member and Woodstock resident Keri Bristow talked about a rebuild bond vote for the town's high school and middle school. Over in Ripton, selectboard chair Laurie Cox said a vote to maintain the closed elementary school could make it available for town use. She also reflected on her 40-year selectboard service as she steps down from the role.

In Grand Isle, selectboard member Ron Bushway and his fellow residents are considering a tax-payer-funded removal of ash trees that have been killed by the invasive emerald ash borer.

Broadcast live on Monday, March 2, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

