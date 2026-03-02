Town Meeting Day 2026: What's up for a vote in your town?

One of Vermont’s most beloved annual traditions is nearly here — Town Meeting Day. For our annual preview show, residents of five different communities tell us about what's on their ballots this year.

Vermont Public senior reporter Nina Keck shared her reporting on Rutland City's write-in mayoral race. Pomfret selectboard chair Benjamin Brickner filled us in on a ballot item relating to non-residents holding town offices.

Mountain Views School District school board member and Woodstock resident Keri Bristow talked about a rebuild bond vote for the town's high school and middle school. Over in Ripton, selectboard chair Laurie Cox said a vote to maintain the closed elementary school could make it available for town use. She also reflected on her 40-year selectboard service as she steps down from the role.

In Grand Isle, selectboard member Ron Bushway and his fellow residents are considering a tax-payer-funded removal of ash trees that have been killed by the invasive emerald ash borer.

