Vermonters respond to major clash between ICE and protesters

ICE enforcement activity outside a South Burlington home yesterday resulted in clashes between law enforcement and community members and the arrest of three people. The man who was initially sought by federal agents was not among those arrested.

Vermont Public report Derek Brouwer provided a first-hand account of the scene and shared what he heard from protestors and law enforcement, including South Burlington's police chief.

Andrew Chalnick, vice chair of South Burlington's City Council, and Democratic state Rep. Emilie Krasnow shared their experiences on the scene, as well as their concerns for community safety.

Hillary Rich, a senior staff attorney with the ACLU of Vermont, answered questions about the rights of protesters and the legal differences between free speech and obstruction.

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

