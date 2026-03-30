Brattleboro nurses and hospital administrators return to the bargaining table

The Brattleboro Federation of Nurses has voted to authorize a strike if contract talks with Brattleboro Memorial Hospital fail to produce an agreement. The two sides are expected to meet again Tuesday, Mar. 31.

Union president Tracy Ouellette said the union's 155 members overwhelmingly support the strike authorization. She said the union cannot accept the hospital’s proposal to freeze wages for three years and reduce nurses' benefits.

“It’s not that we’re not willing to help the hospital,” Ouellette said. “During negotiations, we offered a one-year pay freeze, a reduction in retirement contributions, and changes to employee and employer health care premiums.”

A strike date has not been set. Ouellette said the bargaining team will reassess after the next meeting. If negotiations break down, the union will determine when to issue the required 10-day strike notice.

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital faces a $14.5 million deficit. Ahead of Vermont Edition’s show, hospital representatives provided the following statement:

"Like many hospitals across Vermont and the nation, BMH is navigating significant financial pressures. Rising costs for medications, staffing, and supplies—combined with declining reimbursement rates and growing uncompensated care—are placing strain on rural healthcare systems. These challenges are systemic and not the responsibility of any single group. At the same time, recruiting and retaining a skilled workforce remains essential, as staffing and affordability directly impact both patient care and long-term sustainability.



"Regarding the proposed strike authorized by the Brattleboro Federation of Nurses, we remain fully committed to reaching a fair and sustainable agreement. The issues at the table reflect broader challenges faced by healthcare systems everywhere, particularly rural hospitals like ours, including underfunding, workforce shortages, and rising operational costs that outpace reimbursement.



"Our responsibility is to ensure that BMH remains financially stable and able to serve the community for the long term. The proposals we have put forward are part of that effort and are made thoughtfully, with the continued goal of supporting and retaining a strong, professional nursing workforce."

Broadcast live on Monday, March 30, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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