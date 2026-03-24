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Vermont Edition

As health plans drop GLP-1s, what's next for patients?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published March 24, 2026 at 5:14 PM EDT
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston, Texas.
David J. Phillip
/
AP
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.

GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy keep growing in popularity. But many health insurance plans dropped coverage this year. The drugs come at a high cost for insurers and major employers, but some doctors and patients say the long-term health benefits of weight loss lead to cost savings down the line.

Dr. Natasha Withers of the University of Vermont Health Network has prescribed GLP-1s to her patients. She discusses their benefits and risks, and how to safely adjust your dosage.

Sen. Ginny Lyons (D-Chittenden Southeast), chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare, discusses efforts to ensure patients are notified of drug coverage changes and how lawmakers are working to address prescription drug affordability.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Vermont Edition Vermont EditionHealth Care
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
See stories by Daniela Fierro