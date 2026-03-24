As health plans drop GLP-1s, what's next for patients?

GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy keep growing in popularity. But many health insurance plans dropped coverage this year. The drugs come at a high cost for insurers and major employers, but some doctors and patients say the long-term health benefits of weight loss lead to cost savings down the line.

Dr. Natasha Withers of the University of Vermont Health Network has prescribed GLP-1s to her patients. She discusses their benefits and risks, and how to safely adjust your dosage.

Sen. Ginny Lyons (D-Chittenden Southeast), chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare, discusses efforts to ensure patients are notified of drug coverage changes and how lawmakers are working to address prescription drug affordability.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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