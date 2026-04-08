New poems of 'protest and witness' respond to troubling times

Writing poetry is an art form, but it can also be an act of political protest or of bearing witness to global events.

Rootstock Publishing in Montpelier will release a new poetry compilation on Apr. 21 featuring the work of poets from across the U.S. and Canada. It’s called The Country in the Mirror: Poems of Protest and Witness. Notable Vermonters in the collection include Vermont's poet laureate Bianca Stone, former laureates Sydney Lea and Chard deNiord, and former Vermont Gov. Madeleine Kunin.

Sharon Darrow of Sutton edited the new anthology. She is a former longtime member of the writing faculty at the Vermont College of Fine Arts, as well as the author of fiction and poetry for children and adults.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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