Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

New poems of 'protest and witness' respond to troubling times

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published April 8, 2026 at 2:21 PM EDT

Writing poetry is an art form, but it can also be an act of political protest or of bearing witness to global events.

Rootstock Publishing in Montpelier will release a new poetry compilation on Apr. 21 featuring the work of poets from across the U.S. and Canada. It’s called The Country in the Mirror: Poems of Protest and Witness. Notable Vermonters in the collection include Vermont's poet laureate Bianca Stone, former laureates Sydney Lea and Chard deNiord, and former Vermont Gov. Madeleine Kunin.

Sharon Darrow of Sutton edited the new anthology. She is a former longtime member of the writing faculty at the Vermont College of Fine Arts, as well as the author of fiction and poetry for children and adults.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.Tags

Tags
Vermont Edition Local NewsVermont EditionPoetryAuthorArts & Culture
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
See stories by Daniela Fierro