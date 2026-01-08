The challenges and triumphs of indie publishing in our region

Publishing a book can take many forms. Some may be published with large corporations in New York City while other books are self-published. Another option for writers to consider is publishing with a small, independent press.

Samantha Kolber, owner and publisher of Rootstock Publishing in Montpelier, and Dede Cummings, owner and publisher of Green Writers Press in Brattleboro, tell us about the economics of publishing a book, soup to nuts, and how they work with new authors.

Former New Hampshire Public Radio host Laura Knoy published her debut historical fiction novel, The Shopkeeper of Alsace, last year with Bedazzle Ink Publishing. She shared with us her perspective as a new author and why an independent press was the best choice for her.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 8 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

