Vermont Edition

The challenges and triumphs of indie publishing in our region

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published January 8, 2026 at 4:26 PM EST

Publishing a book can take many forms. Some may be published with large corporations in New York City while other books are self-published. Another option for writers to consider is publishing with a small, independent press.

Samantha Kolber, owner and publisher of Rootstock Publishing in Montpelier, and Dede Cummings, owner and publisher of Green Writers Press in Brattleboro, tell us about the economics of publishing a book, soup to nuts, and how they work with new authors.

Former New Hampshire Public Radio host Laura Knoy published her debut historical fiction novel, The Shopkeeper of Alsace, last year with Bedazzle Ink Publishing. She shared with us her perspective as a new author and why an independent press was the best choice for her.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 8 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
