A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Montpelier author Makenna Goodman on her new novel 'Helen of Nowhere'

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published December 4, 2025 at 2:01 PM EST

In the novel 'Helen of Troy' by Montpelier author Makenna Goodman, a disgraced professor contemplating a move to the country tours a home with a realtor. She tells him about the woman who used to live there, Helen.

But Goodman's second novel is not easily or accurately summarized by its plot alone.

In writing the book, Makenna drew on both classic philosophical texts and a staple of the back-to-the-land movement, "Living the Good Life" by Helen and Scott Nearing.

Goodman's first novel, "The Shame," came out in 2020. Her writing has appeared in the New York Review of Books, ASTRA Magazine, the Harvard Review and other publications. Recently she had an essay published in the New York Times Opinion section.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
