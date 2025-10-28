Windham County author explores how the ultra-rich shape everyday life

The ultra rich might seem like they live on a different planet, yet their choices affect every part of our society — from school funding to down to your dog’s vet bill. That's the premise of Chuck Collins' new book, "Burned by Billionaires: How Concentrated Wealth and Power Are Ruining Our Lives and Planet."

Collins writes that the ultra-wealthy wield significant power over tax policy, affecting public services like schools and healthcare. He also discusses the challenges of addressing wealth inequality, including the need for a progressive tax system and federal policies.

Plus, October is National Co-op Month. Buffalo Mountain Market general manager Emily Hershberger and longtime co-op member Annie Gaillard join to discuss the Hardwick co-op’s efforts to support local producers and SNAP recipients during the government shutdown.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

