Government shutdown leads to uncertainty around food and heating assistance

If the federal government shutdown continues into November, more than 63,000 Vermonters could lose their food stamps. The Trump administration recently told states that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP, will run out of money if Congress doesn’t negotiate a deal by the end of the month. SNAP dollars fund the Vermont program 3SquaresVT.

Meanwhile, Vermont is waiting on more than $22 million dollars in federal funds for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance, or LIHEAP. People who can't afford to fill their heating tanks can apply for help through the program.

Vermont Public reporter Peter Hirschfeld shared what he's learned from Scott administration officials and state lawmakers about funding for food benefits and home heating assistance. Josh Davis, the executive director of Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA), discussed how the state’s five community action agencies are asking for state and philanthropic support to help them augment the lack of federal dollars.

A constriction of the SNAP program by the Trump Administration was already underway prior to the federal government shutdown. As of Oct. 1, some immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers who are in the U.S. legally no longer qualify for benefits.

According to the state, 119 households were affected: 86 lost their benefits entirely, and 33 saw their benefits reduced because some members of the household were no longer eligible. Among those impacted are people who came to Vermont from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in 2021.

Roohullah Aman fled Afghanistan and arrived in Vermont last year. He now works for the Vermont Afghan Alliance in Burlington.

When he arrived in Vermont, he relied on benefits like 3SquaresVT to get him through his first few months. "This program is very beneficial not only for me but for everyone who comes here with nothing, like me," Aman said.

As he helps settle new Afghan refugees in the state, Aman has less assistance to offer them than he did just a few months ago. He had to have difficult conversations with two recent arrivals who he thought would receive food assistance. Because of the new rules, they no longer qualify.

"They keep on asking us, visiting us, they are calling, and they keep asking about the assistance that was available a few months back," he said.

Because of the changes to the federal program, Vermont Afghan Alliance launched a $25,000 fundraising campaign to cover food costs and other basic needs for new arrivals. They reached their goal within the week.

"This is very good for them," Aman said. And, he said, no matter what the U.S. government does, he will keep working to support his fellow Afghans in Vermont.

Broadcast live on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.