Summer reading: Ease into the season with these book recommendations

If you're looking to spend time outside and with a good book but don't know where to start, Vermont Edition's summer booklovers show has got you. Youth librarian with the Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro Lindsay Bellville, Flying Pig bookstore owner Elizabeth Bluemle, and The Bookstore in Brandon owner Barbra Ebling share their favorites.

Books recommended by our guests, listeners, and Vermont Public staff (in no order):



The Bletchley Riddle by Ruta Sepetys

by Tiffany D Jackson On Again, Awkward Again by Erin Entrada Kelly

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

