Winter book recommendations from Vermont Edition

There’s not much sunlight right now – the winter solstice is around the corner. Bookworms across the region are flicking on their reading lights, pulling up their blankets, and cracking open their books.

On our annual winter books show, we compile reading recommendations from Vermont Public staff, listeners and a panel of bookworms. This year's panel includes: Erin Davison, a children’s librarian at the South Burlington Public Library, Katya d’Angelo, the owner of Bridgeside Books in Waterbury, Lisa Sullivan, the owner of Bartleby’s Books in Wilmington, Timm Williams, the owner of Monroe Street Books in Middlebury, and Patrick White of Middlesex, an editor of the Vermont Almanac.

Below are some of the books recommended on today's show:

Fiction:



The Mercy of Gods by James S.A. Corey

by James S.A. Corey Portrait of an Unseen Woman by Roberta Harold

by Roberta Harold Pure by Andrew Miller

by Andrew Miller Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid

by Rachel Reid The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck

by John Steinbeck Bunnicula by Deborah Howe

by Deborah Howe The Little Ambulance War of Winchester County by I.M. Aiken

by I.M. Aiken Stolen Mountain by I.M. Aiken

by I.M. Aiken Slaughterhouse Five by Kurt Vonnegut

by Kurt Vonnegut Middlemarch by George Eliot

by George Eliot Oasis by Guojing

by Guojing The Correspondent by Virginia Evans

by Virginia Evans Still Life by Sarah Winman

by Sarah Winman Lula Dean’s Little Library of Banned Books by Kirsten Miller

by Kirsten Miller Beloved by Toni Morrison

by Toni Morrison Cloud Atlas by David Mitchell

by David Mitchell Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy

by Charlotte McConaghy My Friends by Fredrik Backman

by Fredrik Backman The Borrowed Life of Frederick Fife by Anna Johnston

by Anna Johnston James by Percival Everett

by Percival Everett Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

by Kaveh Akbar I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman

by Jacqueline Harpman The Blue Cat of Castle Town by Catherine Cate Coblentz

by Catherine Cate Coblentz Heartwood by Amity Gage

by Amity Gage Twenty-four Seconds from Now…A LOVE Story by Jason Reynolds

by Jason Reynolds I See You’ve Called in Dead by John Kenney

by John Kenney The Dead of Summer by Ryan La Sala

by Ryan La Sala Poison for Breakfast by Lemony Snicket

by Lemony Snicket Northwoods by Daniel Mason

by Daniel Mason The Seven Sisters (series) by Lucinda Riley

(series) by Lucinda Riley Question 7 by Richard Flanagan

by Richard Flanagan We Do Not Part by Han Kang

by Han Kang On the Calculation of Volume by Solvej Balle (translated by Barbara J. Haveland)

by Solvej Balle (translated by Barbara J. Haveland) Hunter’s Heart Ridge by Sarah Stewart Taylor

by Sarah Stewart Taylor Agony Hill by Sarah Stewart Taylor

by Sarah Stewart Taylor The God of the Woods by Liz Moore

by Liz Moore Real Americans by Rachel Khong

by Rachel Khong Bea Wolf by Zach Weinersmith

by Zach Weinersmith The Book of X by Sarah Rose Etter

by Sarah Rose Etter Lanny by Max Porter

by Max Porter The Mad Wife by Meagan Church

by Meagan Church I’m Starting to Worry About This Black Box of Doom by Jason Pargin

by Jason Pargin Strange Houses by Uketsu

by Uketsu Battle of the Bookstores by Ali Brady

by Ali Brady The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown

by Dan Brown So Far Gone by Jess Walter

by Jess Walter Tartufo by Kira Jane Buxton

by Kira Jane Buxton The Ferryman and His Wife by Frode Grytten

by Frode Grytten The Payback by Kashana Cauley

by Kashana Cauley Woodworking by Emily St. James

by Emily St. James One Crazy Summer by Rita Williams-Garcia; art by Sharee Miller

by Rita Williams-Garcia; art by Sharee Miller Biography of X by Catherine Lacey

by Catherine Lacey The Möbius Book by Catherine Lacey

by Catherine Lacey The Garden Party and Other Stories by Katherine Mansfield

by Katherine Mansfield Bliss Montage: Stories by Ling Ma

by Ling Ma A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry

by Lorraine Hansberry The Wilderness by Angela Flournoy

by Angela Flournoy America’s First Daughter by Stephanie Dray & Laura Kamoie



Nonfiction:



The Harder I Fight the More I Love You: A Memoir by Neko Case

by Neko Case Human History on Drugs by Sam Kelly

by Sam Kelly Neurosis and Human Growth: The Struggle Toward Self-Realization by Karen Horney

by Karen Horney Seeking Shelter by Jeff Hobbs

by Jeff Hobbs Boutwell by Jeffrey Boutwell

by Jeffrey Boutwell Bipolar bear and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad health insurance : a fable for grownups by Kathleen Founds

by Kathleen Founds Maple Syrup: A Short History of Canada’s Sweetest Obsession by Peter Kuitenbrouwer

by Peter Kuitenbrouwer Hurricane by Jason Chin

by Jason Chin Joe Gould’s Teeth by Jill Lepore

by Jill Lepore On Freedom by Timothy Snyder

by Timothy Snyder What Is Wrong With Men? by Jessa Crispin

by Jessa Crispin Vermont Almanac, Volume VI

Volume VI The Gift of Fear by Gavin de Becker

by Gavin de Becker Survival in Auschwitz by Primo Levi

by Primo Levi Frostlines by Neil Shea

by Neil Shea Reviving Artemis by Deborah Lee Luskin

by Deborah Lee Luskin Here Comes the Sun by Bill McKibben

by Bill McKibben Replaceable You by Mary Roach

by Mary Roach We the People by Jill Lepore

by Jill Lepore Dark Renaissance by Stephen Greenblatt

by Stephen Greenblatt The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer

by Robin Wall Kimmerer The Editor by Sara B. Franklin

by Sara B. Franklin Catherine the Great: Portrait of a Woman by Robert K. Massie



Picture Books:



Don’t Trust Fish by Neil Sharpson; illustrated by Dan Santat

by Neil Sharpson; illustrated by Dan Santat Broken by X. Fang

by X. Fang More or Less by Alison Hughes; illustrated by Oge Mora

by Alison Hughes; illustrated by Oge Mora Don’t Eat Bees (Life Lessons from Chip the Dog) by Dev Petty; illustrated by Mike Boldt

Broadcast live on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.