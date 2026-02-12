Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont Edition At Home: Bianca Stone

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published February 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Bianca Stone at home in Brandon.
Andrea Laurion / Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public
Bianca Stone at home in Brandon.

In the latest installment of our At Home series, the Vermont Edition team visits the Brandon home of award-winning poet Bianca Stone.

Stone was named Vermont’s poet laureate in 2024. Her latest book of poetry, The Near and Distant World, came out this year.

Stone is also the creative director of the Ruth Stone House in Goshen, where she hosts poetry events, retreats, and classes. We’ll hear about her writing process, how she handles digital distractions, and an upcoming project to bring the poetry of past poet laureates to people all across the state.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionPoetryArts & CulturePoet
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion