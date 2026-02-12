Vermont Edition At Home: Bianca Stone

In the latest installment of our At Home series, the Vermont Edition team visits the Brandon home of award-winning poet Bianca Stone.

Stone was named Vermont’s poet laureate in 2024. Her latest book of poetry, The Near and Distant World, came out this year.

Stone is also the creative director of the Ruth Stone House in Goshen, where she hosts poetry events, retreats, and classes. We’ll hear about her writing process, how she handles digital distractions, and an upcoming project to bring the poetry of past poet laureates to people all across the state.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

