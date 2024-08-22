Montpelier publisher releases two posthumous books by local authors

Rootstock Publishing in Montpelier is releasing posthumous works by two beloved authors with Vermont ties. Samantha Kolber, the owner and publisher of Rootstock Publishing, joined Vermont Edition to discuss the new works.

"My Specific Awe and Wonder" by poet, radio DJ and jazz scholar Reuben Jackson will be released on Aug. 31. Jackson died in February at the age of 67. "Better to Be Lucky Than Smart!" by Bill Mares is out now. Mares, who died in July at the age of 83, was an author, teacher, legislator, beekeeper and brewer.

Broadcast live on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

