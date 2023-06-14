New cookbook edition highlights Vermont's farm-to-table tradition

Live, call-in discussion: Vermont’s farms and gardens are green with life — ready to fill our kitchens with fruits and veggies. This hour, we'll explore some delicious recipes from the state's farms, dairies and restaurants that are included in a newly released cookbook.

Our guest:



Tracey Medeiros, author of The Vermont Farm Table Cookbook: Homegrown Recipes from the Green Mountain State

Broadcast at noon Thursday, June 15, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.