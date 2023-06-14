© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

New cookbook edition highlights Vermont's farm-to-table tradition

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published June 14, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT
This hour, we explore some innovative ways to use your early summer harvests.

Live, call-in discussion: Vermont’s farms and gardens are green with life — ready to fill our kitchens with fruits and veggies. This hour, we'll explore some delicious recipes from the state's farms, dairies and restaurants that are included in a newly released cookbook.

Our guest:

Broadcast at noon Thursday, June 15, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

