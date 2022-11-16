© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Beyond pumpkin pie: Thanksgiving baking tips with pastry chef Gesine Bullock-Prado

Published November 16, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST
This hour, we discuss all the different Thanksgiving pie options and how to make them flawlessly.

Live call-in conversation: One of the best parts of planning a Thanksgiving menu is picking out pies. Will you play it safe with a store-bought pumpkin, or try baking something unexpected, like, say, chocolate bourbon pecan pie?

This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak talks with a celebrated pastry chef about favorite pie recipes and baking tips.

Our guest is:

  • Gesine Bullock-Prado, pastry chef, instructor and cookbook author who lives in White River Junction; host of Food Network’s Baked in Vermont

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

