Beyond pumpkin pie: Thanksgiving baking tips with pastry chef Gesine Bullock-Prado

Live call-in conversation: One of the best parts of planning a Thanksgiving menu is picking out pies. Will you play it safe with a store-bought pumpkin, or try baking something unexpected, like, say, chocolate bourbon pecan pie?

This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak talks with a celebrated pastry chef about favorite pie recipes and baking tips.

Our guest is:



Gesine Bullock-Prado, pastry chef, instructor and cookbook author who lives in White River Junction; host of Food Network’s Baked in Vermont

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

