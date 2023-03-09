Vermont chef Gesine Bullock-Prado shares her favorite maple recipes just in time for sugaring season
Live call-in discussion: It's sugaring season, which has the Vermont Edition team thinking about all the delicious things to cook and bake with maple syrup. This hour, Vermont chef Gesine Bullock-Prado shares her favorite maple syrup recipes and discusses her new cookbook, My Vermont Table: Recipes for All (Six) Seasons.
Plus, a Marshfield company is making syrup from maple and birch, walnut and beech trees.
Our guests are:
- Gesine Bullock-Prado, chef, cookbook author and host of Food Network’s “Baked in Vermont”
- Mike Farrell, cofounder and CEO of New Leaf Tree Syrups in Marshfield
Broadcast on Friday, March 10, 2023, at noon.
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.