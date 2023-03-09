© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont chef Gesine Bullock-Prado shares her favorite maple recipes just in time for sugaring season

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published March 9, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST
The cover of the book "My Vermont Table" by author Gesine Bullock-Prado
Gesine Bullock-Prado
/
Countryman Press
Gesine Bullock-Prado discusses her new book, which will be published in March.

Live call-in discussion: It's sugaring season, which has the Vermont Edition team thinking about all the delicious things to cook and bake with maple syrup. This hour, Vermont chef Gesine Bullock-Prado shares her favorite maple syrup recipes and discusses her new cookbook, My Vermont Table: Recipes for All (Six) Seasons.

Plus, a Marshfield company is making syrup from maple and birch, walnut and beech trees.

Our guests are:

  • Gesine Bullock-Prado, chef, cookbook author and host of Food Network’s “Baked in Vermont”
  • Mike Farrell, cofounder and CEO of New Leaf Tree Syrups in Marshfield

Broadcast on Friday, March 10, 2023, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Food and AgricultureCookingVermontVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer