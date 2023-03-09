Vermont chef Gesine Bullock-Prado shares her favorite maple recipes just in time for sugaring season

Live call-in discussion: It's sugaring season, which has the Vermont Edition team thinking about all the delicious things to cook and bake with maple syrup. This hour, Vermont chef Gesine Bullock-Prado shares her favorite maple syrup recipes and discusses her new cookbook, My Vermont Table: Recipes for All (Six) Seasons.

Plus, a Marshfield company is making syrup from maple and birch, walnut and beech trees.

Our guests are:



Gesine Bullock-Prado , chef, cookbook author and host of Food Network’s “Baked in Vermont”

, chef, cookbook author and host of Food Network’s “Baked in Vermont” Mike Farrell, cofounder and CEO of New Leaf Tree Syrups in Marshfield

Broadcast on Friday, March 10, 2023, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

