Vermont Edition

Live at 7 p.m.: Voices from Vermont voters as primary election results roll in

Published August 9, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT
An open door that says "official polling place" with a large blurry room visible in the background with a blue rug and tables set up.
Nina Keck
/
Vermont Public
Calvary Bible Church is one of Rutland City's polling places.

Live at 7 p.m.: As the polls close on Vermont's primary election, Vermont Edition brings you voices from all over the state, and discusses the early returns with senior political correspondent Bob Kinzel.

Our guests are:

  • Vermont voters, interviewed by Vermont Public reporters from across the state on Election Day
  • Henry Epp, reporting from the campaign headquarters with Lt. Gov. Molly Gray in Burlington
  • Peter Hirschfeld, reporting from the Brattleboro headquarters of state Senate President Becca Balint

Broadcast live at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Becca Balint Molly Gray Election 2022 Vermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
