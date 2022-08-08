© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont's primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 9. Check out our 2022 voter's guide to prepare to cast your ballot >>>

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Why are you voting? What Vermonters are thinking this primary election

Published August 8, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT
An illustration showing hands of all colors dropping a ballot into a ballot box
smartboy10
/
istock
What's motivating you to vote in Vermont's Aug. 9 primary election? This hour, Vermont Edition is talking about why Vermonters are turning out and casting ballots.

Live call-in discussion: Vermonters are heading to the polls for Tuesday's primary election, and thousand have already cast a ballot through early voting and voting by mail. This hour, we're checking in with Vermonters at the polls on primary day, and hearing from reporters, listeners and others about what issues and candidates are motivating people to go out and vote.

Our guests are:

  • Connor Cyrus, reporting from Montpelier
  • Chris Barton, the restorative systems administrator for the Vermont Department of Corrections
  • Howard Weiss-Tisman, reporting from Southern Vermont
  • Mia Costa, assistant professor of government at Dartmouth College researching political behavior, identity and psychology in American politics

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

