Why are you voting? What Vermonters are thinking this primary election

Live call-in discussion: Vermonters are heading to the polls for Tuesday's primary election, and thousand have already cast a ballot through early voting and voting by mail. This hour, we're checking in with Vermonters at the polls on primary day, and hearing from reporters, listeners and others about what issues and candidates are motivating people to go out and vote.

Our guests are:



Connor Cyrus , reporting from Montpelier

, reporting from Montpelier Chris Barton , the restorative systems administrator for the Vermont Department of Corrections

, the restorative systems administrator for the Vermont Department of Corrections Howard Weiss-Tisman , reporting from Southern Vermont

, reporting from Southern Vermont Mia Costa, assistant professor of government at Dartmouth College researching political behavior, identity and psychology in American politics

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

